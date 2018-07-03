Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tom Curran ruled out of India ODI and T20I series

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
65   //    03 Jul 2018, 17:37 IST

England & Australia Net Sessions
Tom Curran will be replaced by his brother Sam

England seamer Tom Curran has been ruled out of the India ODI and T20I series due to a side strain. The 23-year-old will be replaced by his younger brother, Sam, in the ODI squad.

Earlier, batsman Dawid Malan had been called in as cover.

Curran was expected to be fit and available for selection for his side's opening T20I game against India on July 3 at Manchester, but a left side strain ruled him out of both the T20I series, as well as the ODI games.

Tom played four games in the Royal One-Day Cup, and also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League a couple of months ago.

He has, till date, played 8 ODIs, 6 T20Is and two Tests for England ever since making his debut in June last year. Playing for Surrey in the Royal One-Day Cup, he picked up back-to-back four-wicket hauls.

Sam Curran, who was already named in the T20I series, will now feature in the 50-over format as well. Recently, he had spoken about how 'it'd had been a special few weeks' for him, having entered the national team's roster this year. He has, to his name, one Test and one ODI cap, securing both just last month.

Sam had also spoken about how he had wished to play alongside Team India captain Virat Kohli at Surrey. The move didn't materialise eventually, as Kohli was ruled out of his County stint due to a neck injury.

The first game of the three-game series will be held at Manchester on July 3.

Here's England's T20I squad for the three-match series:

Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jake Ball, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, David Willey, Sam Curran

Contact Us Advertise with Us