England playing XI from Ben Stokes' debut Test in 2013 - where are they now?

Ben Stokes, who is among the finest all-round cricketers the sport has seen, is gearing up to play his 100th Test match.

The Christchurch-born all-rounder will get to this momentous occasion when he steps onto the field in Rajkot for the third Test against India, starting on Thursday (February 15).

Having made his debut in the second Ashes Test of the fateful 2013 return series in Australia, which England lost 0-5, Stokes has come a long way to establish himself on the international stage.

He has averaged 36 with the bat so far in Tests, with 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name while with the ball in hand, he has been equally destructive with 197 wickets at an average of 32.

In this article, we will look at who the players were from Ben Stokes' debut Test in 2013 and what they are up to as of today:

Openers and top order: Alastair Cook, Michael Carberry and Joe Root

Sir Alastair Cook in action in county cricket.

While Alastair Cook became one of the few modern-day cricketers to be honored with a knighthood in 2019 after his retirement in 2018, little is known of his fellow opener from that game - Michael Carberry.

Having had to undergo treatment for a cancerous tumor midway through the 2016 English domestic season, the southpaw couldn't quite make a comeback to the international stage.

A legal battle ensued with Leicestershire, who had enticed him enough to be captain and then replaced him for the role with Paul Horton. Carberry is a retired cricketer now, quite like his one-time England opening teammate Sir Alastair.

The latter, of course, scored a century in his last Test innings, against India at the Oval in 2018, but continued to play county cricket till last year.

Joe Root, who came in at number three in Stokes' debut match, is still a part of England's Test squad and their best batter. Root continues to divide opinion across the world regarding his greatness as a modern-day Test cricketer.

Middle order and wicketkeeper: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Matt Prior

Kevin Pietersen is a pundit on television these days.

Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell, who came in at number four and five, respectively, in that game in Adelaide, have happily retired from the game.

While Pietersen is a pundit on TV these days, little is known of Bell, although one does hear stilting remarks from him from time to time in newspapers. It may be assumed that Bell has a role as a columnist in England's newspapers.

Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Prior, who came in at number seven in Adelaide, tried his hand at coaching after retirement but is not known to hold any significant assignments at the moment.

Prior also set up the OnePro professional cycling team after his retirement and is now their general manager.

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar

James Anderson is still going strong for England.

While the likes of Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar have all hung up their boots from the sport, James Anderson continues to remain a vital cog in the wheel for England in Test cricket.

The 41-year-old is going strong and was last seen taking part in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. He swung the ball both ways in the match and awed the spectators with his skillset.

Broad, who retired from the game last year, is taking some time off to recharge his batteries whereas Swann has now begun a full-fledged career as a pundit on television.

Little is known about what Panesar is up to these days, although he bid farewell to the sport in 2016.

