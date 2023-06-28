England's 5 highest wicket-takers at Lord's

England's early declaration in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston didn't yield the expected results as Australia staged an epic comeback on Day 5 to take the victory.

Despite a valiant effort from the English bowling attack, the pair of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon defied all odds and shared an unbeaten 55-run stand to take their side home.

Ben Stokes received a lot of criticism from every quarter but ahead of the series, he promised to stand by the 'Bazball' approach irrespective of the situation of the game.

The first Test has given us a clear indication of how the series will be played. After a pretty docile pitch in Birmingham, we have a relatively green track at Lord's for the second Test.

Unlike the opening Test, where the bowlers found it extremely difficult to produce wicket-taking deliveries, the Lord's surface is expected to help the new ball bowlers so we can expect someone like Jimmy Anderson to rise to the occasion.

With the second Test currently underway at the 'Home of Cricket', let us have a look at England's five highest wicket-taker at Lord's.

#5. Bob Willis - 47 wickets in 9 matches

Bob Willis retired from Test cricket in 1984.

The fourth highest wicket-taker of all-time for England, Bob Willis had a highly successful career for his nation despite having an operation on both knees in 1975. He had a wonderful time against the Aussies and his best figures of 8/43 came against England's arch-rivals in Leeds back in 1981.

Willis' unusual action and ability to constantly hit the wicket and generate pace and bounce made him a lethal option for his captain. He was also adjudged as the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1978.

Willis played his last Test against West Indies in 1984 after playing 90 Tests for England.

#4. Fred Trueman - 63 wickets in 12 matches

Trueman was the first bowler to bag 300 Test wickets.

Trueman is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket and one of the fastest bowlers England has ever seen. Known as "Fiery Fred" during his heyday, Trueman was the first bowler in the history of the game to bag 300 Test wickets.

Having made his Test debut against India back in 1952, Trueman played his final Test against New Zealand in 1965 after playing 67 Tests for his nation. He was a prolific wicket-taker in English conditions and bagged 63 wickets at the Mecca of Cricket.

#3. Ian Botham - 69 wickets in 15 matches

Ian Botham celebrates one of his 8 wickets against Pakistan back in 1978.

One of the finest all-rounders of all time and the best England had produced, Ian Botham was a heavy wicket-taker during his time in the Ashes.

The Lord's surface always assisted his hit-the-deck bowling as he went on to bag 69 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive average of 24.53.

Botham produced one of the finest spells at Lord's back in 1978 against Pakistan when he blew away their batting line-up with exceptional figures of 8/34. He provided the ideal balance for the English team and was a genuine match-winner for the inventors of the game back in the 1970s and the 80s.

#2. Stuart Broad- 108 wickets in 27 matches

Broad produced some magical deliveries during the 1st Ashes Test

The heartbeat of England's pace attack, Stuart Broad has served his nation for more than a decade and a half.

When the chips are down, Broad produces magical spells and Australia have been at the receiving end on quite a few occasions.

Just like his bowling partner Anderson, Broad has been a game-changer in English conditions and his record at the home of cricket is something to boast of.

Broad had a great time in the opening Test and will be hoping to make the Aussie batters dance to his tune yet again at Lord's. He will definitely be looking to add to his tally of 108 wickets at Lord's.

#1. James Anderson - 117 wickets in 27 matches

Anderson celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey during the 1st Ashes Test.

Arguably the greatest swing bowler to have ever graced the game of cricket, James Anderson has always made the ball talk, especially in overcast English conditions.

Anderson's ability to consistently hit the same spot and generate movement both with the new ball and the old ball has made him stay at the top of the game for close to two decades.

Anderson had a tough time with the ball during the first Test and was disappointed with the wicket that was on offer for the series opener.

Even at the age of 40, Anderson has defied all odds and has produced the goods for England. The hosts will be hoping to witness a glimpse of vintage Jimmy Anderson in the second test.

