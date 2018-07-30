England’s 5 most memorable Test matches ahead of their 1000th

A history of Test cricket that has now lasted for over a century, the journey hasn’t been easy for the longest format of the game. With the expansion of game through shorter formats, the popularity for Test cricket has gone low much due to the interests shown by the younger audience in the white-ball cricket.

However, for any cricketer, scoring runs or picking wickets in Test cricket is still paramount. If it was England and Australia in 1877 to lay the foundation for Test cricket then in next 141 years, it has only been ten more teams who have made the cut to receive the Test status.

Now, when most of the sides fancy playing more white ball cricket, England, in the years gone by have emphasized more on playing Test cricket. The game has been a beautiful gift by the English to the world and it is very right that they become the first nation to be blessed with an opportunity to feature in their 1000th Test match.

On August 1, when England players will take the field against India, it will be an occasion of pride and honour as they will represent the Three Lions for the historic 1000th time in whites.

As a ride down the memory lane, we take a look at some of the most memorable encounters that England have been a part of before their 1000th Test match:

#1. Australia vs England, Adelaide, Jan 13-19 1933

It was way back in 1933 when cricket was played more as a leisure sport rather being as competitive as it is in today’s era. In one of the most important games of the series, it was Australia vs England in the third match of the 1933-34 Ashes series. Batting first, the visitors posted 341 after decent contribution from the lower order. In response, Australia was decimated by the England new ball bowlers, Larwood and Allen to restrict them to merely 222.

In the second innings, England came to all guns blazing and scored 412 leaving the home team with a target of 532 to chase in the fourth innings. Aussies just didn’t get going as only Bradman and skipper Woodfull were among the runs to hand visitors a victory by 338 runs after crumbling at 193 in the fourth innings. It was a rampaging performance from the likes of Larwood and Allen once again as they bagged a 4-for a piece.

Result: England won by 338 runs

