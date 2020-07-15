England's limited-overs tour to India likely to be postponed

England's limited-overs side was supposed to tour India for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series in September 2020. However, a senior BCCI official has told PTI that the series is set to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Zealand A team, which was also supposed to tour India around the same time, could see that assignment postponed also.

While no formal announcement has been made regarding the same, a decision is expected after the BCCI's Apex Council meeting on Friday.

One of the important issues to be discussed in the meeting would be the Indian cricket team's Future Tours and Program (FTP) and the changes to be made to the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September. Obviously, in the current circumstances, England won't be travelling to India. But I guess a formal announcement will happen once the FTP issue is discussed as it's part of the agenda during Friday's Apex Council meeting. New Zealand A had a tour of India scheduled in August and even that's also unlikely to go ahead," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

India may have a training camp in August: BCCI official

The BCCI official also mentioned that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was checking on the chances of there being a training camp for the Indian cricket team in August. However, that seems far from coming to fruition, considering the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases recently.

The England tour that was supposed to happen later this September may now be postponed to September 2021.

"Our (BCCI) president (Sourav Ganguly), in a recent interview, said that they are planning for a camp in August if the situation permits. It's common sense that under these circumstances, no matches can be held," the official stated.

With the T20 World Cup that was supposed to happen in the October-November window likely to be postponed, BCCI are trying their best to accommodate the 13th edition of the IPL during that period, although there has been no clarity on the same yet.