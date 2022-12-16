England’s tour of Pakistan, 3rd Test, Pakistan vs England: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan will lock horns with England in the 3rd Test of England's tour of Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan’s performance in home tests hasn’t been a great one this year, having lost their last three tests, with one coming against Australia in March and two against England in the ongoing series. They have already lost the series and are nearly out of the race for World Test Championship 2023 final qualification. The hosts will aim to end the series on a high note and give their home fans something to cheer about.

On the other hand, England’s Bazball approach in Test cricket is doing wonders for them as they have lost just one Test under the leadership of the Ben Stokes-Brandon McCullum duo. They have played aggressive and fearless cricket and are not scared about losing in search of a win. This was witnessed in both games, where they won the matches by just 74 and 26 runs, respectively. England will now aim to continue their winning momentum and whitewash the hosts.

Pakistan vs England Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, England tour of Pakistan

Date and Time: December 17, 2022, Saturday, 10:30 am IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is balanced and aids both aspects of the game. The initial days will see batters scoring runs efficiently, but the pacers could also prove dangerous if they stick to their line and lengths. The spinners could come into play in the latter half of the match.

Pakistan vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Karachi are expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs England Probable XIs

Pakistan

No changes are expected in Pakistan’s lineup from the last game.

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England

Since England have already won the series, they might rest their senior-pro James Anderson and bring in Jamie Overton.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton

Pakistan vs England Match Prediction

England have ticked all the boxes so far in the series. Their batters have played aggressive cricket, while the pacers have been on-point, providing crucial breakthroughs. On the other hand, Pakistan still needs to find answers to tackling England’s approach and play sensibly, especially against the fast bowlers.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : Who will win the match? Pakistan England 0 votes