India might play both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha v England: Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that India may decide to play both their glovemen, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, together in the XI in the upcoming Test series against England starting Friday.

Rishabh Pant’s exploits with the bat against Australia in Sydney and Brisbane Tests has made him one of the most important members of the batting line-up.

However, he drew flak for his wicketkeeping skills during the tour. On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha is regarded as one of the world’s best glovemen.

Saba Karim, a former selector and BCCI General Manager, believes that the competition between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha for the wicketkeeper’s slot is good for Indian cricket.

Speaking to journalist Indranil Basu on SK Live, Saba Karim said:

“It’s good to see such competition in Indian cricket. The Indian team management has got immense faith in Wriddhiman Saha. He’s the best wicketkeeper, and at times, he has also chipped in with crucial runs too. That’s one reason, the team prefers him to keep wickets at home where he comes in and scores important runs too.

“If Wriddhi is more consistent with the bat, he becomes an automatic choice as a wicketkeeper-batsman. We may see both Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant play with the latter playing as a batsman.”

However, Saba Karim is also of the opinion that to help Rishabh Pant improve his wicketkeeping, India must make him keep wickets in home Tests.

Wriddhiman Saha demonstrated today as why he is the best wicket keeper in India. Video: @wriddhipops (@ImRajuModak) pic.twitter.com/BGx9fWRnh3 — Bengal Ranji Team (@BengalRanjiTeam) November 14, 2015

Wicketkeeping is more challenging in today’s terms: Saba Karim

Saba Karim threw light on the difference between wicketkeeping during his times and now.

The former Bengal stumper believes though not difficult, keeping is definitely more challenging in today’s times as a wicketkeeper needs to prepare for all the three formats and also hone batting skills.

“Wicketkeeping has become more challenging because you have to keep wickets in all three formats. If you are an aspiring wicketkeeper, you would want to play all the three formats of ODIs, T20Is and Tests. All these different formats require different skills.

“And today’s wicketkeeper also has to work on his batting. Only keeping skills aren’t good enough to merit a place,” added Saba Karim, who has made 35 appearances for India between 1997 and 2000.

Saba Karim was among the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country, averaging 56.66 in First-Class cricket.

However, he couldn’t translate his domestic success at the international level.

Saba Karim during his playing days.

An untimely injury to his right eye while keeping to Anil Kumble during the Asia Cup 2000 at Dhaka would require a surgery, which ended his playing career.