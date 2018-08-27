Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England sweat on playing eleven as Southampton Test looms large

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
830   //    27 Aug 2018, 21:01 IST

Since the 2013/14 Ashes at home, England has lost 11 tests out of 33 that they played. These numbers are even more awful in away tests. Last summer at home, Joe Root started his stint as test Captain with two comfortable series win against SA(3-1) and WI(2-1). Though they won those two series they had a couple of odd outings at Trent Bridge and Leeds against SA and WI.

Again after a disastrous Ashes in Australia and a series loss in NZ, they started their home season with a loss against at Lord's. Since 2016, they were bowled out three times inside a session. And in the last seven tests alone, they had done it twice. Consistent failures in overseas series and inconsistent home performances prompted chief selector Ed Smith to rope in limited overs specialist Jos Buttler into the test playing IX.

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day One
Tough decision for team management to finalize on Playing IX

After three missing out in three outings, Jos had repaid the faith chairman of selectors had shown in him with a gritty 106 in second innings. His batting heroics in Nottingham and his keeping skills will him a tailor-made replacement to injured Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. This will give a sigh of relief to the team management who are already having plenty to tinker about their batting failures.

With constant batting failures, everyone expected some harsh calls on the team selection. But they went on with the same team and added in-form players James Vince and Moeen Ali to the team who have some stellar performances in the ongoing County season. Will see what these two men can offer to this team.

How about Vince at no.3?

Vince came as a cover-up to injured Bairstow. They will hope their premier batsman in the series to recover in time for the fourth test and most-likely will play as a batsman at number four. And they are looking like to continue their opening-combo, it is more unlikely for Vince to get into the team. Still, they can play him in place of Olive Pope and can ask him to bat at the no.3 position. This will move down Root & Bairstow to four & five from where they can anchor the innings. This also means Sam Curran had to sit out again.

Moeen Ali will give more options

Moeen Ali who is coming from a scintillating all-around performance against Yorkshire at Scarborough with a double-hundred(219) and an 8 wicket haul. They will be tempted to include him in the final eleven. If they can include him as their lone spinner at the expense of Adil Rashid then they had a luxury of bringing back their Edgbaston hero Sam Curran.

Yorkshire v Worcestershire - Specsavers Championship Division One
Yorkshire v Worcestershire - Moeen Ali took eight wickets and scored 219 against Yorkshire at Scarborough

Best IX : Cook, Jennings, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler, M Ali, Woakes, Curran, Broad, Anderson


Can they bounce back?

India has raised enough questions at Trent Bridge for the English think tank to tinker with. Now it is time for England to respond back and they had enough permutations and combinations to start with. Like last season, after leading the series 2-0 again they had an ordinary-outing and they had another chance at Southampton to end their long stretched inconsistent performances. But the question is will they come with a right combination or not and will they perform the way they did in first two tests especially with Indians having their tails up.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Joe Root Moeen Ali
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
Changes in playing eleven expected for England in 4th test
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: India's predicted playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Playing on seamer-friendly pitches have been tough on...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons why India will win the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: Ben Stokes Replaces...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us