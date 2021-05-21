England Tests not warm-up games for World Test Championship final - Tim Southee 

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee says he does not view their two-match Test series against England as a warm-up ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India.

The first Test between England and New Zealand kicks off on June 2 at Lord's before the teams travel to Edgbaston for the second game starting June 10. New Zealand then face India in the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

Speaking at a press conference, Tim Southee said his side were completely focused on the upcoming Test series and were not looking ahead to their clash with Virat Kohli's side.

"I think anytime you get a chance to play a Test match for New Zealand, it's an amazing opportunity and it's something you treasure, so I don't think you would treat them as warm-ups," Southee said. "It's a two-match Test series against England and so our focus is first and foremost on those two matches.

"For us, it is great to have those matches in the lead-in to the final that follows on afterwards. It's great preparation for the final but in saying that, for us it's a two-match Test series that we're really looking forward to, and the quality English opposition in these conditions."

Workload not a concern - Tim Southee

New Zealand's schedule includes three Test matches in 20 days, but Tim Southee is not worried about the workload.

"It's exciting to play three Test matches in a short space of time," he said. "It is something that the team doesn't get to do that often. We've come off a bit of a break, and (we have) been able to get some conditioning into our bodies.

"So the guys are refreshed in some sort of way, using the next couple of weeks to get ourselves prepared and ready to play three Test matches. They are in quick succession but we have had a chance to prepare physically leading into this with some strength and conditioning stuff."

Tim Southee's first overseas tour as a BLACKCAP was to in England in 2008. Now on his fourth Test tour of England, what changes has he seen in the team since that first trip? #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/FDixcMo6pT — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 21, 2021

New Zealand will begin the tour with a three-day warm-up game in Southampton starting May 26.