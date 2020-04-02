England tilting towards fielding two separate senior teams post COVID-19 pandemic

England skipper Eoin Morgan has claimed that England might field separate teams for the Test and LOI formats.

England are scheduled to play a Test series against West Indies beginning on June 4.

Eoin Morgan

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has claimed that England cricket could be moving towards a scenario where they might need to field two separate teams to play maximum cricket post the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 16, there has been no cricket contested due to the coronavirus, with the England Cricket Board even announcing that all forms of cricket were to be suspended until May 28 in the country.

With Pakistan and West Indies scheduled to tour England in June, and Australia coming down to England for a T20I and ODI series, Morgan claimed that he is all for two different teams featuring in separate formats.

According to TOI, Morgan shed light on how the unprecedented situation at hand could force a few changes in the upcoming months.

"I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time. I've never experienced anything like this and I don't think anyone else has. The serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something we have never come across, " said Morgan.

The England captain also stressed on how he and his teammates are keen to play as much cricket as they can once the action resumes.

"Certainly from a players' point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try and keep things going. But times are uncertain at the moment. We can't think about playing, we won't know when our first game will be," the England skipper added.

Morgan was also all in praise for England teammate, Jos Buttler's gesture to auction the shirt he had on during the side's World Cup 2019 final triumph. The England captain also added that he was enjoying time in isolation, following the birth of his son Leo Louis Oliver Morgan on March 9.