England to host India in a blockbuster five-Test series in 2021

England have announced their schedule for 2021 and it includes a mouth-watering five-match Test series against India. The 2019 World Cup champions will welcome the Virat Kohli-led India team for a series that will commence in August 2021, with the first Test penciled in for August 4 to 8 at the Trent Bridge. The series will conclude in Manchester at the Old Trafford stadium, with the final Test scheduled from September 10 to 14.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also penned in to visit England next summer for a limited overs series, but the Test series against India will certainly be the headline event, as it will involve two of the world's biggest cricketing nations going head to head in a grueling series which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. The ECB has announced that they plan to stage matches across England, and not just in bio-secure venues like they did last summer.

The series will come just months after England's tour to India, which is due to begin in early 2021. After returning from Australia, India will host England in a four-match Test series, as well as three ODIs and three T20Is.

Packed schedule awaits India and England in 2021

Both India and England are set for a packed 2021, which features a number of big tours, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup, which is due to get underway in October in India.

India will also likely host the IPL after their series against England, leaving little time for players to rest and recuperate ahead of their summer tour. England face a busy schedule as well, and they will visit Australia for the Ashes following the T20 World Cup.

Fans will be in for a treat, although the schedule will certainly be tough on the players, especially if COVID-19 doesn't abate.