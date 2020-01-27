England U-19s vs Japan U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

England U-19s will start as the favourites to win

After a disappointing performance during the group stages of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, England U-19s will look for a change in fortunes when they face off against Japan U-19s in the second quarter-final of the plate league.

The match between England U-19s and Japan U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Notably, England performed extremely well in the U-19 tri-nation tournament against Sri Lanka and West Indies that was held before the World Cup. In the ongoing World Cup, grouped alongside West Indies U-19, Australia U-19 and Nigeria U-19, England could only beat Nigeria and finished with just a lone win from their group stage encounters.

They will start as the favourites to win their upcoming encounter against Japan U-19s, given that the latter have not posed a challenge in the tournament. Making their debut in the U-19 World Cup, Japan picked up a lone point from their match against New Zealand but were outplayed by Sri Lanka and India.

Talking about the players to watch out for, all eyes will be on England's top-order batsman Sam Young, who could be due for a big knock. Additionally, spinner Hamidullah Qadri will hold the aces with the ball for England. Japan U-19s will expect their batsmen, especially skipper Marcus Thurgate to bring his 'A' game to the table.

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 teams

England U-19s

George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young.

Japan U-19s

Marcus Thurgate (C, WK), Neel Date, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.