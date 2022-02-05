England U19 vs India U19 prediction: Who will win the U19 World Cup 2022 match?

England and India will lock horns in the U19 World Cup 2022 final on Saturday, February 5, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

England, led by Tom Prest, haven't done much wrong in the tournament. After resounding wins over Bangladesh, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, they finished atop the points table with an excellent net run rate of 3.005.

They handed South Africa a six-wicket defeat in the Super League quarter-finals, but they had to fight hard to get past Afghanistan in the semis on Tuesday. England won the match by 15 runs (by DLS Method).

In the rain-curtailed game, England put up a decent score of 231 in 47 overs. George Thomas scored 50 off 69, before George Bell and Alex Horton's unbeaten 95-run stand, with both players scoring half-centuries, took England to a position of respectability.

In response, Allah Noor and Mohammad Ishaq's 93-run stand kept Prest and co. at bay for quite some time. However, Rehan Ahmed picked up four wickets to restrict the Afghans to 215-9.

Meanwhile, India, led by Yash Dhull, have been unbeaten in the mega event thus far. The Boys in Blue topped Group B with six points and a net run rate of 3.633. In the quarter-finals, they knocked out defending champions Bangladesh.

However, their most comprehensive win came against Australia on February 2 in the semis. India won by 96 runs to qualify for their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final.

Shaikh Rasheed and Dhull's 94 and 110 respectively helped India post 290. Thereafter, India bowled their opponents out for 194 in 41.5 overs. Vicky Ostwal picked up three wickets, and was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sandhu accounted for two scalps each.

Can England U19 beat India U19?

India U19 players during the U19 World Cup 2022. Courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter

Both teams are yet to lose in the tournament. However, it's India who have been more clinical than their final opponents. England have fared well, but were in trouble against Afghanistan. That makes India the favourites to win the final on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: India U19 to win the game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will India U19 beat England U19? Yes No 0 votes so far