England v India, 3rd Test Day 4: 5 Talking Points

Bumrah got England back in the contest

India are on the verge of making it 2-1 in the five-match Test series, after restricting England to 311 for 9 at the end of the fourth day, leaving them still 210 adrift of the final innings total.

The visitors find themselves in such a position thanks to a superb late spell of bowling from Jasprit Bumrah that caused the hosts to go from 231 for 4 to 241 for 8.

Here are the talking points from the day's play:

#1 KL Rahul shines in the cordon again

In past overseas tours, one of India's major problems has been their catching, in particular, the slip catching.

But on this trip so far, the men standing there have been impressive and one who has stood out has been KL Rahul, who was once again seen grabbing every opportunity which came his way on Monday, taking four catches to go with the three he took in the first innings.

#2 England resist right at the end

Rashid showed good resistance with the bat

At 231 for 4, it looked almost certain that England would take the game into the fifth day and stretch it even further. But then, Jasprit Bumrah arrived on the scene and rattled England with a sensational spell of bowling to leave them reeling at 241 for 8.

But then, helped by a no-ball dismissal from Bumrah, Adil Rashid rallied the rest of the batters, adding a further 70 runs, showing adequate technique and composure to ensure England didn't lose on the fourth day.

