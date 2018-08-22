Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England v India, 3rd Test Day 4: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
372   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:25 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Bumrah got England back in the contest

India are on the verge of making it 2-1 in the five-match Test series, after restricting England to 311 for 9 at the end of the fourth day, leaving them still 210 adrift of the final innings total.

The visitors find themselves in such a position thanks to a superb late spell of bowling from Jasprit Bumrah that caused the hosts to go from 231 for 4 to 241 for 8.

Here are the talking points from the day's play:

#1 KL Rahul shines in the cordon again

In past overseas tours, one of India's major problems has been their catching, in particular, the slip catching.

But on this trip so far, the men standing there have been impressive and one who has stood out has been KL Rahul, who was once again seen grabbing every opportunity which came his way on Monday, taking four catches to go with the three he took in the first innings.

#2 England resist right at the end

England & India Net Sessions
Rashid showed good resistance with the bat

At 231 for 4, it looked almost certain that England would take the game into the fifth day and stretch it even further. But then, Jasprit Bumrah arrived on the scene and rattled England with a sensational spell of bowling to leave them reeling at 241 for 8.

But then, helped by a no-ball dismissal from Bumrah, Adil Rashid rallied the rest of the batters, adding a further 70 runs, showing adequate technique and composure to ensure England didn't lose on the fourth day.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
