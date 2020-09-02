England vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After losing the final T20I to Pakistan by five runs, England will look to return to winning ways when they host Australia for a 3-match T20I series. Eoin Morgan's men have not lost a single series after the COVID-19 break, and they will be keen to keep that record intact.

Australia will play their first international match after the COVID-19 break. Their last outing was against New Zealand in March 2020. The visitors reached the United Kingdom a few days ago and have already begun practicing for the upcoming series.

Aaron Finch will lead the Australian team on this tour. The visiting side has a stellar squad featuring the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh.

In the last two years, Australia has suffered only one defeat in T20I matches, which shows the dominance the Aussies have enjoyed in the shortest format of the game.

They trumped South Africa 2-1 in their last T20I series, whereas they had blanked India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in bilateral series, prior to that.

The last T20I meeting between Australia and England took place in 2018, where the Three Lions emerged victorious by 28 runs at Edgbaston.

This time, all the games will be played in Southampton, a venue where Australia and England have a head-to-head record of 1-1 in T20Is.

England vs. Australia Match Details

Date – 4th September 2020

Venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Time – 10:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

There is a 40% chance of rain in Southampton on Friday evening. The temperature will stay around 16 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is expected to be around 12 kmph.

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Ageas Bowl has been equally helpful to the batsmen and the bowlers. In the last T20I match played at this venue, England beat South Africa by nine wickets. Anything above 160 would be a par score on this ground.

Predicted XIs

England

Saqib Mahmood may lose his place to Jofra Archer owing to his below-par performance against Pakistan. Additionally, the likes of Jos Buttler and Sam Curran could come into the fray, meaning that Sam Billings might be the one to miss out.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia

Australia have plenty of options to choose from, both on the batting and bowling front. Glenn Maxwell, who makes a return to the fold, should find a place in the eleven while the Aussies might also look to unleash the raw pace of Riley Meredith.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa.

England vs. Australia Match Prediction

Australia has an excellent record in T20Is since 2019, but they do not have enough match practice heading into this match.

On the other hand, England have been involved in a couple of international series and that should give them the edge, at least in the first encounter at the Ageas Bowl.

