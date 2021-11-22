England vs England Lions, Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

England and England Lions will lock horns in their first three-day warm-up match at Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane starting on November 23, Tuesday.

As part of their shadow tour, the England Lions are currently touring Australia for a four-day warm-up match against Australia A. Prior to that, the England Lions will give some practice to the England national side ahead of the much-awaited Ashes in a three-day warm-up game.

This match will also mark the return of England all-rounder Ben Stokes. The warm-up game will provide much-needed practice for Ben Stokes after he missed out on a vast amount of cricket due to personal reasons. Joe Root and Co. will be eager to take on the England Lions and correct their mistakes before the rivalry resumes.

England vs England Lions Details

Match: England vs England Lions, Match 1

Date and Time: November 23 to 25, 2021, 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane

England vs England Lions Weather Report

Brisbane has been facing a lot of poor weather for one week. A few interruptions might take place during the course of the game. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

England vs England Lions Pitch Report

Peter Burge Oval doesn’t host a lot of matches. However, we can expect the wicket to assist batters on Day 1 and slowly help spin bowlers as the innings progresses over the last two days of the game.

England vs England Lions Probable XI

England Lions

Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, James Bracey, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Norwell, Matt Parkinson, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Rob Yates

England

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Since it's a warm-up match, all the players can play

England vs England Lions Prediction

Since it’s a three-day warm-up game, there might not be any winner in the contest as we can expect a draw from both sides. The whole squad is expected to take part in the game and it gives much-needed game time to both parties. However, the England side look pretty strong on paper.

