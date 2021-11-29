England vs England Lions, Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

England will lock horns with England Lions in their second three-day warm-up match at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane starting on November 30, Tuesday.

The first warm-up game between the two teams at Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane turned out to be a damp squib. The match ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport for a major part of three days.

In overcast conditions, England opted to bat first. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed looked in great touch. Burns was the more attacking of the two as he scored 39 off 67 with the help of four fours. Hameed went on to score 53 off 109 with eight fours.

Sam Cook was the pick of the England Lions bowlers as he conceded runs at an economy rate of 1.37 from his eight overs. Saqib Mahmood, Liam Norwell and Matt Parkinson were a tad on the expensive side. Only 29 overs could be bowled over the entirety of three days.

The other England batters, including Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and others, would also want to get a hit in the middle. The England bowlers didn’t get any sort of practice due to rain in the previous game and would be eager to correct that in the upcoming match.

England vs England Lions Details

Match: England vs England Lions, Match 2

Date and Time: November 30 to December 2, 2021, 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane

England vs England Lions Weather Report

There are chances of rain throughout the three days of the match. Rain and thunderstorms may end up playing spoilsport yet another time.

England vs England Lions Pitch Report

The pitch in Brisbane is expected to be a sporting one. The pacers are most likely to get some help since the conditions will be overcast.

England vs England Lions Probable XI

England Lions

Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, James Bracey, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Norwell, Matt Parkinson, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Rob Yates

England

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Since it's a warm-up match, all the players can play

England vs England Lions Prediction

Going by the weather forecast, another draw seems to be on the cards. Moreover, a duration of three days isn’t generally enough for a game to produce results.

