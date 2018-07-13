Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 1st ODI: 5 Talking points from the game

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.92K   //    13 Jul 2018, 00:58 IST

Image result for eng vs IndiA 1ST odi

After winning the decider at Bristol to seal the T20I series, India walked into the ODI series riding high on confidence as they look to give England a tough fight in a format where they have been on a roll in the past two years. It was a faceoff between the No.1 and No.2 ranked ODI side and certainly the two best teams currently in the International circuit.

The first encounter of the 3-match ODI series was scheduled to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This was the same venue where England, a month ago, registered the highest ODI total of 481 against Australia.

On a pleasant afternoon, Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the home team to put runs on the board. England started convincingly in the powerplay but it was only before Kuldeep came and wreaked havoc in that English middle order to push the hosts on the backfoot. His astonishing performance helped India to bowl them out to just 268 runs. 

Chasing a modest 269, India's chase was intimidating for the home team. After a quick fiery 40 by Shikhar Dhawan, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli eased their way to see India home easily. Rohit, with his remarkable ton, did enough to send a strong message in the English camp as India cruised their way to victory by 8 wickets.

We take a look at 5 talking points from the match:

#1 Kuldeep Yadav leaves England stranded with his Chinaman

Image result for eng vs IndiA 1ST odi kuldeep yadav

It was only time when Kuldeep Yadav unjustified Kohli’s decision to not play him in the decider of the T20I series in Bristol citing reasons of the shorter boundaries. The left-arm leg-spinner was yet again back in the business with England batsmen failing to pick him from his wrist.

His success has been supported by the fact that he has not tried to experiment much with his bowling and has stuck to his orthodox variations with googly and leg spin being his stock deliveries.

Even in today’s fixture, the Chinaman was right on the money to wreak havoc in that unsettled English middle order. He was impressive in his first spell to strike thrice in a span of 11 deliveries to see visitors make a comeback into the game.

Even in his 2nd spell, he continued his carnage to add three more to his tally to bag his maiden fifer in ODI cricket. He finished with mesmerizing figures of 6 for 25 in his 10 overs to become the only left-arm leg-spinner to bag a 6-fer in limited overs cricket.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav
England vs India: Hits and Misses: 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 famous ODI wins India achieved...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 talking points as India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODI Series- A Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us