England vs India, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and England are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 12. The Kennington Oval in London will host the contest.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, recently won the T20I series 2-1, although they lost the third match at Trent Bridge by 17 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a 48-ball century in Nottingham, but his valiant efforts couldn't help India chase down 216.

The three-match ODI series is expected to be a different ballgame altogether. The last time India played a 50-over series in England, the hosts won the series 2-1. Joe Root scored twin centuries to take them past the finish line.

Root has been in impressive form in Test cricket and he'll be looking to carry the form in the ODIs. Ben Stokes is also back into the team after leading England to victory in the fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler didn't have great outings in the T20Is and will be looking to make amends. The series is also a chance for Virat Kohli to show that he hasn't run out of gas in top-level cricket by any stretch of the imagination.

England vs. India Match Details

Match: England vs. India, 1st ODI, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 12, Tuesday, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

England vs. India Pitch Report

The average score at the KIA Oval in ODIs is 251 and a fairly high-scoring game can be expected on Tuesday. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward as 30 out of 53 matches have gone in the favor of the chasing teams.

England vs. India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and the playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures are expected to be around the 32-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s. There will be a fair bit of cloud cover.

England vs. India Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C and WK), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

England vs. India Match Prediction

England have an excellent ODI record while playing at the KIA Oval. Out of 49 matches, they have won 30, losing 17. India, on the other hand, have won only six out of 16 ODIs at the venue. England are slight favorites to win the opener.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

