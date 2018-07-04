Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    04 Jul 2018, 03:00 IST

Image result for Eng vs Ind toss

After a scintillating performance against the Irish in the 2-match T20I series, Indians were up for a tough English challenge for a long and gruelling season that lies ahead of them. The tour’s inception saw the two sides lock horns in the shortest version of the game with the first T20I scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India won the toss and Virat Kohli decided to chase on a wicket that had just runs on offer. But devoid of the services of their reliable T20 asset in Jasprit Bumrah, India looked a weaker bowling side in the powerplay before Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic to allow the hosts to settle at just 159 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing a below par 160 on a batting paradise, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but it was KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who steadied the ship to see their side cruise towards victory. In the end, it was skipper Virat Kohli who came to finish the job as India registered an emphatic win by 8 wickets in the tour opener

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal gives Jos Buttler a life

Image result for chahal drops buttler

Jos Buttler has been in the form of his life especially after a successful IPL season that even saw him get a Test call-up. The England wicket-keeper batsman has taken apart bowling attacks at will. His innovative shots and the out of the box thinking keeps opponents on toes to set plans against the mighty Englishmen.

With such destructive credentials against his name, none would love to be in the shoes of Yuzvendra Chahal especially after the leggie failed to judge a high ball to perfection.

In the penultimate over of the powerplay, Umesh Yadav bowled a short delivery to surprise the batsman, who top-edged it but safely landed ahead of the fine leg fielder. It was Chahal who couldn’t make enough ground to give Jos a real chance in his innings. Buttler made full use of this missed opportunity and went onto to stroke fluent runs to take his side to a respectable total.  

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jos Buttler KL Rahul
