England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview
5.57K   //    01 Jul 2018, 13:15 IST

India face the England challenge
After a consolidatory 2-0 win against Ireland, Indian team is all set to counter England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests. India's tour of England will kick-start on 3 July with a T20I match. 

Both India and England, seem to be in sublime touch. However, the injury voes are hurting the Indian team as they have lost a death-over specialist in the name of Jasprit Bumrah. 

Hence, with the England batsmen on song, India will face an uphill task against England in the coming T20I series.

England vs India, 1st T20I Details:

Match Date: 03 July 2018, Tuesday

Match Timing: 22:00 IST, 16:30 GMT, 17:30 LOCAL

Match Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Expected Crowd Turnout: With the first match of the tour on the cards, Old Trafford is expected to witness a jam-packed crowd with a total crowd turnout of 24,700.

Team News

Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the T20I and ODI series. Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya have been called as the potential replacements.

Opener Dawid Malan has been added to the England squad as the injury cover for Tom Curran, who suffered a side-strain. With a lot of options in the bowling line-up, England opted against a bowler-for-bowler replacement and therefore called Dawid Malan in the sqaud.

Weather

The humidity levels will be around 34. With the game being an afternoon fixture, the temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius. There is no forecast of rain and it promises to be a pleasant day in Manchester.

Head-to-head in T20Is

6-5 in favour of England. Till date, England and India have played 11 T20Is between them. England have a slight edge over India with six wins in their pack as compared to five wins for the latter.

England T20I Squad:

2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v Australia Jun 27th
2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v Australia Jun 27th

Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan.

India T20I Squad:

India vs Ireland
India vs Ireland

Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

Stats and numbers

2 – MS Dhoni needs to affect two more stumpings to acquire the No.1 position on the list of most stumpings in the history of T20I cricket.

2 – Suresh Raina needs to hit two more sixes to complete 300 sixes in the history of T20 cricket. He will become the only second Indian after Rohit Sharma to hit 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – MS Dhoni needs to tonk three more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the history of T20I cricket.

– Virat Kohli needs to hit seven more fours to surpass Md. Shahzad of Afghanistan to acquire the second place on the list of most fours in the history of T20I cricket.

17 – Virat Kohli needs only 17 more runs to reach 2000 T20I runs.

45 – MS Dhoni needs to score 45 runs more to complete 1500 T20I runs.

51 – Rohit Sharma needs to score 51 runs more to achieve the feat of 2000 T20I runs. Whosoever, Rohit or Virat, achieves the feat first will become the only third player in the history of T20I cricket to complete 2000 runs. In addition to that, he also will become the first Indian to do so.

Contact Us Advertise with Us