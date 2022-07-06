England vs India, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The limited-overs series between England and India will begin on Thursday, July 7. The first game of the three-match T20I series will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

England were ruthless in the fifth Test match as they completed a record-chase to level the series 2-2. The Indian bowlers struggled and as a result failed to win the series. However, the English white-ball side is different to that of the Test side.

After Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, Jos Buttler has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan have been in fine touch and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their series against India.

They recently toured the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Dutch side. They will be riding with confidence after that win.

India, on the other hand, will be a bit disappointed with their performance in the fifth and last Test. Rohit Sharma returns to the setup after missing the Test due to Covid-19.

The rest of the squad remains the same for the first T20I which toured Ireland for a two-match T20I series. They clean-swept the series and will look to repeat their performance against the high-flying English side.

The Indian side played two warm-up games as preparation for their series against England. They won both games convincingly and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their T20I series against England.

England vs India Match Details:

Match: England vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 7, 2022, Thursday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is good for batting. The quicks may get some lateral movement off the surface but once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely.

Overall, a good surface to bat on and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

England vs India Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Southampton is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

England vs India Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan

England vs India Match Prediction

The T20I series between England and India will kick off on July 7. Both sides have exciting players on their side and the opening game of the series promises to be a cracking one.

Both will look to come out hard against each other to get an early lead in the series.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs India details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App.

