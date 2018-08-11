England vs India, 1st Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points

Can India bounce back after being humbled for 107?

On a day when it seemed rain would once again become the only talking point, India were humbled in the two hours of continuous play possible, bowled out for 107 runs in just under 36 overs.

None of the batsmen got going in conditions that suited the fast bowlers right throughout the day and led by James Anderson, the English bowlers made full use of the conditions on offer to make it their day.

Here are the five talking points from the opening day:

#5 Virat Kohli's changes in team selection...37 Tests and counting

Will India benefit from Kuldeep's selection?

Those who have tracked Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure will know that no matter the end result of the contest, he will give you a talking point to write on before it begins, in the form of his team selections.

For the 37th time in a row, Kohli altered the team on Frida, bringing in Cheteshwar Pujara in place of Shikhar Dhawan and also including Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Umesh Yadav.

With the pitch assisting the quick bowlers and likely to do on Saturday as well, it will be interesting how much the quicks can get out of this pitch and whether or not the inclusion of Kuldeep will have a big bearing on the game or not.

