Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 1st Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
708   //    11 Aug 2018, 01:03 IST

Can India bounce back after being humbled for 107?
Can India bounce back after being humbled for 107?

On a day when it seemed rain would once again become the only talking point, India were humbled in the two hours of continuous play possible, bowled out for 107 runs in just under 36 overs.

None of the batsmen got going in conditions that suited the fast bowlers right throughout the day and led by James Anderson, the English bowlers made full use of the conditions on offer to make it their day.

Here are the five talking points from the opening day:

#5 Virat Kohli's changes in team selection...37 Tests and counting

Will India benefit from Kuldeep's selection?
Will India benefit from Kuldeep's selection?

Those who have tracked Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure will know that no matter the end result of the contest, he will give you a talking point to write on before it begins, in the form of his team selections.

For the 37th time in a row, Kohli altered the team on Frida, bringing in Cheteshwar Pujara in place of Shikhar Dhawan and also including Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Umesh Yadav.

With the pitch assisting the quick bowlers and likely to do on Saturday as well, it will be interesting how much the quicks can get out of this pitch and whether or not the inclusion of Kuldeep will have a big bearing on the game or not.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
England vs India, First Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Turning points for India...
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 1st Test Day 3
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test Day 2: Test cricket at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Number Nuggets- A Deep-dive analysis of 1st Test Match-...
RELATED STORY
Five Talking Points From An Enthralling Day 2
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us