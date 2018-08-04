England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Players Ratings

Kohli fought a lone battle for India

After four exhilarating days of test cricket, it was an inspiring team effort and self-assurance that ensured a 1- 0 lead to the English side.

And for India, it was yet another occasion when the game looked under their control but slipped out in no time. Just like the olden days, it was yet another game for the Indian cricket team, when it all came down to only one man.

England won the toss and elected to bat. The decision proved to be the right one as England had quite a good start in the first two sessions of Day 1.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin's magical spell in the third session resulted in the batting collapse of the English side as they were nine wickets down by the end of the first day.

Mohammed Shami’s inswinger to Sam Curran, on the 10th ball of the second day, did the final proceedings as England were bowled out on the score of 287 runs. India came out to bat in the first session itself.

Apart from Virat Kohli’s charismatic 149-run blitz, no other Indian batsmen could even cross the 30-run mark. India was trailing England by 13 runs when Adil Rashid struck the final wicket of the Indian captain.

England had already lost a wicket on Day two which was followed with a batting collapse on day 3 as well. At one point in time, the English side had just scored 87 runs and was seven wickets down.

But the young Curran made sure that his team doesn’t get bowled out on a low score as he took the team’s total to a convincing amount of 180 runs.

India’s second inning was more of an action replay of the first inning since the Indian top order failed again. All the responsibilities were now again on Virat Kohli’s shoulder.

At the beginning of the fourth day, Kohli tried to build a partnership with Dinesh Karthik but couldn't do so.

Jimmy Anderson took the wicket of Karthik as soon as the fourth day kicked off. The most-crucial wicket of Kohli was also taken by Ben Stokes just after some deliveries.

Hardik Pandya tried to add some runs, albeit too late. All doors were closed for India as Stokes gave the final breakthrough by taking Pandya’s wicket as well.

England won the match and took a lead in the series by 1 - 0. The action now shifts to Lord’s which will take place from 9th August.

Here are the ratings for players from both teams.

India

Shikhar Dhawan - 2/10

The opener couldn't play up to the faith his captain showed on him. Didn’t have quite a good outing in both the innings and dropped some very crucial catches as well.

Murali Vijay - 3/10

Just like his batting partner, Murali Vijay also couldn't do much for the team. Was able to score just 26 runs in two innings.

KL Rahul - 2/10

The team had very high expectations from him but wasn’t able to deliver as well. Looked clueless against the moving ball, although it was his first time in England.

Virat Kohli - 10/10

The skipper was inarguably perfect in everything. He was the highest run-scorer of the match, was too energetic on the field and made some brilliant fielding and bowling changes as well.

Dinesh Karthik - 3.5/10

Couldn't play the role of a proper wicket-keeper. Bagged a duck in the first inning and failed to convert the start in the 2nd innings.

Hardik Pandya - 4.5/10

He was above par with the bat over-all. Howbeit, he failed miserably with the ball.

Ajinkya Rahane - 2/10

Rahane was expected to be the key to success for India but unfortunately, he couldn’t play up to the expectations.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 8/10

He was brilliant with the ball. Took a total of seven wickets but wasn’t able to make an impact with the bat.

Mohammed Shami - 5/10

Took some crucial wickets in the first innings. But unfortunately faltered and went wicketless in the second innings.

Umesh Yadav - 5/10

Tried to experiment a lot in the first innings. Was very highly rated before the start of the series but didn’t make an impact in the first test match.

Ishant Sharma - 7.5/10

The best bowler on show for India. Did well with the bat as well.

