England vs India 2018, 1st ODI: Player Ratings

Shankar Narayan

The stars for India with both bat and ball in one frame

India began the three-match ODI series against England in fine fashion winning the opening game by 8 wickets at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first, left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was dropped from the third and deciding T20I at Bristol on Sunday, proved to be the nemesis for the hosts, picking up career-best figures of 6 for 25 to restrict the hosts in good batting conditions to 268 all out.

In reply, Rohit Sharma carried on from where he had left off at Bristol, smashing yet another ODI ton and helping the Men In Blue get off a near perfect start in the 50-over leg of their tour of England.

Here are the Player ratings from the game:

Shikhar Dhawan: 2/10

The left-hander got off to a good start but gave his wicket away to Moeen Ali at the score of 40.

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

The star of the chase. Sharma picked up from where he had left off at Bristol, scoring his 18th ODI hundred to help India chase down 269 set by England with ease.

Virat Kohli:6/10

After Dhawan fell inside the first 10 overs, Virat Kohli walked in and moved the innings along swiftly, before getting out on the score of 75, stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Adil Rashid.

KL Rahul: 3/10

After Kohli fell, KL Rahul stitched the stand of 46 runs with Rohit that helped India win.

Suresh Raina:2.5/10

The left-hander did not get to bat, but contributed with the ball, delivering 3 overs for 8 runs.

MS Dhoni:1/10

With the batsmen doing their bit, MS Dhoni hardly had anything to do with the bat and inflicted just one dismissal behind the stumps.

Hardik Pandya:1/10

The all-rounder had a poor day with the ball, going for 47 runs in his 7 overs.

Umesh Yadav: 1.5/10

Yadav proved to be expensive on the day, going for 70 runs in 10 overs with two wickets next to his name.

Sidharth Kaul: 1/10

His fast bowling partner also had an equally poor day in the office, conceding 62 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

India's star with the ball. The chinaman was on a roll on Thursday, taking figures of 6 for 25 in his 10 overs to rattle the English batting line-up.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 2.5/10

His spinning partner Yuzvendra Chahal had a contrasting day in the office, going for 51 runs in his 10 overs and taking one wicket.