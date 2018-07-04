Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Reasons why India won

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
531   //    04 Jul 2018, 11:45 IST
intro.jpg


The highly anticipated India’s tour of England began with the first T20I that was held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, England got off to a dream start as both the England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler went berserk in the powerplay. Roy was dismissed in the 5th over by Umesh Yadav but Buttler continued in his rich vein of form. England looked set to score in excess of 190 but a fantastic spell in the middle overs by Kuldeep Yadav (5/24) stopped their juggernaut and they could only make a below-par score of 159.

In reply, India got off to a bad start as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the very first over. But a magnificent innings from KL Rahul, ably supported from the other end by Rohit Sharma ensured that there were no more hiccups in the chase and India cantered home with 10 balls to spare. Let us have a look at the 5 reasons why India won the match.

#1 Dropped catches of KL Rahul


omg.jpg

Everybody knows that KL Rahul is a class act. He can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. So when he gives you chances, you shouldn't waste them.

Today, Rahul looked in good touch from the beginning and looked set for a big score. However, on the last ball of the third over, he sliced a square drive straight to the hands of Jason Roy at backward point but the England opener could not hold on to the ball. Rahul was batting on17 at that time.

In the 8th over of India’s innings, Rahul mistimed a lofted shot to long on. Chris Jordan misjudged the catch and ran in before skipping back. In the end, he could only tip the ball over the boundary line. Both these dropped catches turned out to be big at the end as Rahul went on to score a delightful century.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
Contact Us Advertise with Us