England vs India 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

As the confident Indian team faces the England side in the 2nd ODI, the former will look to seal yet another series on this tour if ever Englishmen fail to find a way to decipher the spin magician, Kuldeep Yadav.

The Indian team will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and put a fantastic all-round display in the 2nd ODI as well. Meanwhile, the Englishmen will be looking forward to making a comeback and keep their hopes alive in the series.

England vs India, 2nd ODI Details

Match Date: 14 July 2018, Saturday

Match Timing: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England

Expected Crowd Turnout: Being the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's has always attracted some phenomenal audience. Thus, as England meet India in 2nd ODI at Lord's, the encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd attendance of 29,500.

Team News

India - Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to shy away from the 1st ODI due to back spasms. However, he is expected to be fit for the 2nd ODI at Lord's.

England - Alex Hales has been ruled out of the ODI series following a side strain. He suffered the strain in the training session before the 1st ODI.

Weather

With the game being an afternoon game on the cards, the temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius. The humidity levels will clock around 41 percentage. Thus, with no forecast of rain, it is expected to be a full game in London.

Head-to-head in ODIs

53-39 in favor of India. India enjoys a dominating record against England in ODIs. England and India have played 96 matches between. Out of these, India has won 53 while England has won 39, with two matches ending in a tie and three matches ending in a no-result fixture.

Head-to-head in ODIs in England

19-16 in favor of England. India and England have met 38 times in England. Out of these, England has registered a win on 19 occasions while India on 16 occasions, with three matches ending in a no-result fixture and one match ending in a tie.

England ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, and Sam Curran.

England's Probable XI for the 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Wiley, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, and Jake Ball.

India ODI Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

India's Probable XI for the 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Stats and numbers

4 – Dinesh Karthik needs just four more runs to complete 1500 runs in ODI cricket.

5 – Kuldeep Yadav requires five more wickets to achieve the feat of 50 wickets in ODI cricket. If Kuldeep manages to achieve this feat in the 2nd ODI then he will become the fastest ever Indian bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets.

5 – Axar Patel needs five more wickets to scalp 50 wickets in ODI cricket.

6 – Yuzvendra Chahal requires five more wickets to reach 50 ODI wickets.

23 – Eoin Morgan, the skipper of the England team, needs 23 more runs to complete 5500 runs for England in ODI cricket.

33 – MS Dhoni is just 33 runs short of the shimmering feat of 10,000 ODI runs. Amassing these runs, Dhoni will become the only 12th player overall and 4th Indian in the history of cricket to go past 10,000 ODI runs. Besides, MS will become the only player in the world to achieve this feat with an average of 50 plus.

60 – Suresh Raina is just 60 runs short of scoring 8,000 runs in international cricket. Scoring these runs, Raina will become the 15th Indian to score 8,000 or more runs in international cricket.