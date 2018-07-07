Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I: Hits and misses

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
156   //    07 Jul 2018, 03:46 IST

<p>
The Indian top-order failed to deliver in the second T20I

A spin bamboozled, yet aggressive white-ball English team, turned their woes around to win the second T20 international at Cardiff, thereby levelling the three-match series 1-1 and in the process ended India’s seven-match winning streak in T20Is.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and was more than eager to ask team India to bat first. Important contributions from the skipper Virat Kohli (47), Suresh Raina (27) and a 22-run final over finish from MS Dhoni helped India on its course to 148/5.

Although India tried to claw their way back with some excellent bowling, defending a small total was always tough, and it was indeed England who ended up on the winning side.

While Alex Hales took England over the line in what turned out to be a last over thriller, let us take a look at the hits and misses of the game.

#1 Miss: India’s top order failure

India usually boasts of a top order of the highest class but today was one such day where they were off colours.

A spongy wicket and a bit of lateral movement added to the woes of Rohit Sharma, who hasn’t been in the best of nicks off late. A top edge off a back-of-a-length ball from Jake Ball ended Rohit’s misery, handing Ball’s first T20I wicket and India, their first blow.

This was followed up by a bizarre run-out at the non-striker’s end as Shikhar Dhawan, hit on the elbow, responded to his partners call for a single but ended up centimetres short, hanging in the air as Eoin Morgan just about managed to remove the bails.

Cricket once again proved it is a great leveller as previous match centurion, KL Rahul was bowled off Liam Plunkett as he shuffled and lost his bails.

India scored just a paltry score of 31/3 in the powerplay, one of the lowest scores in the first six overs for India in T20I.


Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Kuldeep Yadav Alex Hales
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
ENG VS IND, 2nd T20I: 3 Unnoticed things from the match
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I, Cardiff: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2nd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs England first T20I: Three key reasons behind...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us