England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I: Match in pictures

After being drubbed by the Indians by eight wickets in the first game, England bounced back to claim honours in the second game at Cardiff, leveling the series 1-1 with a five-wicket win.

Riding on the back of Alex Hales' 41-ball 58, the hosts usurped India's sub-par score of 148-5 in 20 overs, forcing the series into a decider at Bristol.

England decided to bowl first, to try and restrict the Indian team to an achievable total, knowing well that Kohli's men have an enviable record in chases.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started off in slow fashion, taking their time to get used to the conditions. The sluggish start paved the way for Rohit's early dismissal, who tried to pull a steep Jake Ball delivery, but ended up handing a catch to the keeper.

Shikhar Dhawan got out in bizarre fashion, losing his bat as he tried to complete a run, and fell short of his crease. A hit on his body off a Jake Ball bouncer had completely fuzzled him, and he struggled to reach the other end, ending up as India's second casualty.

KL Rahul, centurion for the Indian team in the first game, could not carry the momentum forward to the next one, failing to read the line of a sharp Liam Plunkett delivery and losing his stumps in the process.

At 22-3 within the first five overs, India were off to a poor start.