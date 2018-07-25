England vs India 2018: 3 English players who might be playing their last series against India on home soil

Saurabh Ganguly

This could be the last time India play against these legends

India and England have produced quite a many successful Test Cricketers over the years. Some of them like Sachin Tendulkar have gone on to make a special name for themselves in the International Sporting Arena because of their remarkable skills on the cricket field.

Although Cricket was born in England, India seems to have embraced the sport with its loving arms and given the larger Indian diaspora in England, every India match in England even against the home team seems as if it is one of the Indian venues.

The upcoming India-England Test series is a vital one for both the teams and the mind games have already started. Both the teams would like to start afresh, trying to forget what happened in England last time when the two teams met for such a battle.

If India plays to avenge their embarrassing defeat in England of their previous tour, they might put an extra bit of pressure upon themselves in the process.

Similarly, England shouldn’t get complacent here and try and pull off the series here with their top level game.

For the three England players mentioned here though, this could be the last time they play against India in a bilateral series on their home soil.

#3 Stuart Broad

Broad has taken more than 400 Test Wickets

The 32-year old can still probably play a series against India but given the injury scare and the workload, this might be Broad’s last series against India in England.

Fresh in the memories of Indian cricket fans because of his over which saw Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes off his bowling in the inaugural World T20, Broad has come a long way and has picked up more than 400 Test wickets for England.

Broad along with Anderson has long been the spearhead of England pace bowling in Test Cricket and remains one of the most respected bowling partnerships of the present time.

Broad would try and give his best to make this series a memorable one for him and for England.

