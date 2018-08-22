Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be dropped in the fourth Test

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.26K   //    22 Aug 2018, 21:23 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

England have been the dominant team so in the three Test matches so far. Having squarely beaten India in the first two Test matches, England suffered a heavy defeat in the third Test. They lost by 203 runs while chasing a mammoth fourth innings total of 521 runs.

Despite Jos Butler's brilliant century and Ben Stokes resilient batting in the fourth innings, the Indian bowlers especially Bumrah were too good for the English batting order. Their openers again faltered and were unable to provide the momentum. Hence, a deep introspection should be conducted by the English selectors particularly in this area.

Let us have a look at the three players who should be dropped by England in the 4th Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

#3 Adil Rashid

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

England's front-line spinner Adil Rashid has been rarely given the ball in this Test series so far. Despite playing all the three matches, he didn't ball at all in the Lord's Test due to the overhead conditions and bowled just 48 overs in the other two Test matches. Hence, he has just picked up 7 wickets at an average of 26.71.

Despite his cameo with the bat in England's second innings at Nottingham, he has in the first two Test matches just scored 29 runs at an average of 14.50. Hence, England should look at picking up a spin all-rounder like Moeen Ali who has troubled the Indian batsmen in the past by picking up 19 wickets in five matches in 2014. He has also lately scored a 219 for Worcestershire against Yorkshire.

Hence, Moeen Ali should be picked by England in place of Adil Rashid in the next Test.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook Adil Rashid
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
