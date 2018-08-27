Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might get a chance in the 4th Test

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.51K   //    27 Aug 2018, 01:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
India will be looking to level the series in the Fourth Test.

After narrowly losing the first Test and being completely outplayed in the second, India made a huge statement in the third Test with an impressive victory over hosts England. Now they will be looking to level the series 2-2 in the upcoming fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Despite putting in a very impressive performance in the third Test, the Indian team will be surely aware that there is huge room for improvement in the next game. While the performance of some players has been a cause for great hope, others have clearly disappointed.

Here are 3 players who could get their chance to shine in the Fourth Test.

#3 Umesh Yadav

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

It is very hard to judge how Mohammed Shami is going to perform. The pacer is very much a rhythm bowler who can be splendid in one match but completely useless in the next. We saw this in the third Test when Shami was expensive and also managed to pick up just one wicket in each inning.

Umesh Yadav is pretty similar to Shami expect for the fact that he has been in great form for some time now. He even had a pretty good first Test but was then dropped to make place for Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

Now with Kuldeep gone and Shami struggling, it might be the right time to bring back Umesh into the team. The pacer has a habit of being expensive at times, but he does always manage to pick up wickets.

If India are to win the fourth Test, they have to be aggressive and take the game to England. Umesh Yadav seems to be the kind of choice to do exactly that.



Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
