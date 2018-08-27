Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 Key Players to watch out for in the 4th Test

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
343   //    27 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
India won the Third Test in impressive fashion to make a comeback in the series.

India looked completely down and out in the ongoing Test series against England. But they made an impressive comeback by winning the third Test in completely dominant fashion and will now be looking to level the series with a win over the hosts in the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England will also be disappointed after a disastrous performance in all three departments. They will be plotting a comeback of their own.

Let's take a look at the three players who might end up playing a key role in determining the result of the upcoming Test.

#3 Hardik Pandya

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Hardik Pandya is India's best all-rounder at the moment.

It has been fascinating to see Hardik Pandya's development into a truly world class all-rounder. Pandya's talent has never been in question but he has been criticised for lacking maturity by his detractors.

But all that seems like a thing of the past as recently he has been one of India's most dependable batsmen. On top of that, he has developed into a consistent wicket-taker. He is an 'all-rounder' in every sense of the word.

He has been one of India's most consistent performers in the first three Tests and will be expected to play a vital role if India are to win the fourth Test.

#2 Ben Stokes

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ben Stokes has been England's key man throughout the Series.

Ben Stokes has had a rough year. He got involved in a brawl outside a nightclub and was on trial before being cleared just last week. These events certainly had an effect on his game as he has looked out of form all year.

But he looks to be back at his best in this series. He played a vital role in England's win in the first Test by picking up four important wickets in the second innings. And he tried his best to prevent a loss in the third Test with a heroic 62 in trying circumstances.

England will be looking at him again to come good with both bat and ball, as they look to clinch the series with a win in Southampton.

#1 Virat Kohli

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
Kohli's century led India to a win in the third Test.

This man is a run machine. He has already scored 440 runs in the first three Tests and there are no signs of him stopping anytime soon.

Before this series, there were question marks surrounding Kohli's ability to play in English conditions after he had a disastrous tour in 2014 where averaged a measly 13.50.

It is safe to say that Kohli has already answered all those questions and he has done so in style. His 149 in the first Test was a remarkable effort but ended up in vain. He did one better in the third Test with a century that helped India win the match.

Now, as India look to level the series, all eyes will be on Kohli. India will be depending on him to deliver the goods again if they are to have any hope of coming out of this Test with a victory.

