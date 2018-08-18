Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win the 3rd Test

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    18 Aug 2018, 03:12 IST

E
The 3rd Test match at Trent Bridge is a must-win game for the visitors

The no.1 Test ranked nation is in the news for all wrong reasons. Former players, experts, and even some Indian fans are asking tough questions to the Indian captain and coach. Social media is flooded with the opinions of fans regarding the changes to be made in the playing XI for the upcoming third game. Everyone is entitled to a conclusion. However, it is unfair to lay down so much criticism on the Indian cricket team.

Though England crushed India in the second game, they were the same team that fought toe-to-toe with the hosts in the first game (courtesy: Virat Kohli). At the end of the second game, even James Anderson admitted that the English bowlers would have easily rolled down their own batsmen in those conditions.

Ahead of what could be a series-deciding game at Trent Bridge, let us look at three players who can help India win the third Test.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

Enter captionPujara
Pujara must spend a huge amount of time at the crease in the 3rd Test

When Pujara did not attract a single buyer in the 2018 IPL auction, he decided to make use of his free time fruitfully. Keeping the upcoming England tour in mind, he opted for a county stint with Yorkshire. He had a poor county season with the highest score of just 41. 

However, unlike most of the other players in the squad, Pujara has enough experience of playing in those harsh English conditions. Surprisingly, the management decided to drop him for the first test. When the decision backfired in the Edgbaston Test, he was immediately recalled for the second Test.

Unfortunately, he was run-out in the first innings for just a single run. In the second innings, he looked firm and composed, as opposed to other batsmen in the squad. In fact, he was the only Indian batsmen in the second innings to face more than 50 balls (87). 

If Pujara stays in the crease for a long time in the third Test, then a big score is inevitable. Besides, his prolonged stay will make the England bowlers lose their steam.

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
