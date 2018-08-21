Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 players who could be added to the squad for the last 2 Tests

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
417   //    21 Aug 2018, 17:56 IST

Some players could be dropped from the squad for remaining 2 Tests

Twin failures in the first two Test matches prompted Indian team management to make changes to the playing eleven for the third Test match which is currently underway at Trent Bridge. While the bowlers have bowled admirably for the visitors but some of their batsmen received criticism from all quarters for their indifferent performances in some challenging English conditions.

There is a possibility that some fresh faces be added to the squad for the remainder of the Test series as the selectors had previously announced the team only for the first 3 Tests. Players like Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik who were omitted from the playing xi for the 3rd Test could face the axe.

Here are the players who might be added to the squad for the remainder of the series.

# 3 Prithvi Shaw

The U-19 winning captain

Hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket and from a young age he was called as a prodigy for his sublime strokeplay and footwork, this guy still a teenager & an under-19 winning captain has earned himself comparisons with the legend Sachin Tendulkar from the great Mark Waugh and various others praising him for his solid technique.

There were some fears among experts that he may end up like Unmukt Chand who once was called as the next Virat Kohli after he led his team U-19 World Cup just like the latter. But like a man on a mission, he continued to perform well in the limited opportunities he got at the highest level that includes the IPL representing Delhi Daredevils and the 'A' tour to England. His performances might prompt the Indian Selectors to fast-track him to the national setup due to the recent failures of several Indian Top order in England.

Prithvi Shaw is definitely a bright prospect for the Indian cricket and it will be interesting to see if Selectors hand him a maiden call-up to the Test team.

