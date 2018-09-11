England vs India 2018: 3 players who helped England clinch 4-1 victory over India

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

England decisively won the five-match Test series 4-1 against India. They outperformed their opponents in all departments and hence deserved to win the series. Their lower order particularly were quite impressive and scored crucial runs which probably decided the series. The surprising inclusion of Moeen Ali in the last two matches certainly went in their favour as he picked up nine wickets in the crucial 4th Test match.

England's seamers particularly Anderson and Broad were at their top form and proved to be too much for the out of form Indian batting order. Only Virat Kohli was able to dominate the English seam attack. Hence, they were one of the key reasons as to why the hosts won the series quite comprehensively.

Let us have a look at the three English players who helped them clinch the series.

#3 Jos Butler

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Jos Butler was one of the leading run scorers for England in this series. His contribution lower down the order paid rich dividends for England in crucial situations. Despite being in and out of the Test side, Butler showed his composure and proved that he has the technique to play Test cricket and score big runs in future.

In 9 innings, Butler scored a mammoth 349 runs at a healthy average of 38.77. His best score of 106 runs in the series were influential in giving a chance to England to draw the third Test and made the Indian seamers toil for his wicket. From the above stats and description, Butler certainly has a bright future in whites.

