England vs India 2018: 3 players who should be included in India's playing XI tomorrow

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.71K // 06 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

India have had a relatively bad test series in England, having already lost it 1-3 with one match still remaining. Virat Kohli has been the only standout performer for India with the bat. The rest have failed to provide enough support to him and have succumbed to the world-class bowling of the English seamers.

Having lost the series, the last test is just a formality for England, while for India it is a matter of prestige as it will definitely be better to lose the 2-3 rather than 1-4. Despite this, India should consider dropping some senior players who have failed to perform so far.

They should be replaced by those players who haven't so far played any match in the series and hence will look to impress the selectors with their performance. Here are three players who should be playing tomorrow:

#3 Hanuma Vihari

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Hanuma Vihari, who had been roped into the Indian test squad after the 3rd test recently, should play the 5th test match in place of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane has had a very ordinary series so far having scored just 220 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.50. Being regarded as the best Indian overseas batsman after Virat Kohli, Rahane has unfortunately failed to justify this tag in the series so far and hence should be dropped in the last test.

Vihari has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket. He has scored 5142 runs in 63 matches at an impressive average of 59.79. Being a technically sound batsman, Vihari might be able to showcase his talent at the international arena if he starts the last test in the playing XI. Hence, Vihari deserves to play the last test match tomorrow.

1 / 3 NEXT