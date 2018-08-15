England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat India in the 3rd Test

England will look to seal the series at Trent Bridge

The five-match Test series between England and India was supposed to be the most evenly contested series in the recent times. England are always a tough team to beat in their home conditions. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s men entered the series as the no.1 ranked Test nation.

As expected, the first Test match at Edgbaston lived up to the hypes. Both teams fought hard until the end, as England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The first game was supposed to be the blueprint for the rest of the series.

However, the hosts thrashed the visitors in the second game at Lord’s. Indian batsmen meekly surrendered to James Anderson & Co. With England leading the series 2-0, the series-deciding third game will begin on Saturday.

Ahead of this crucial fixture, let us look at three reasons why England will defeat India at Trent Bridge.

#3 Momentum

England carried their momentum from the ODI series

‘Momentum’ is a common term that will be uttered by all the captains before the start of any series. Irrespective of the format, momentum always plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of the game. In particular, this golden word ‘momentum’ is very crucial in long tours like the Ashes, India's tour of South Africa 2017-18, as well as this current tour of England.

When India finally found their perfect combination and defeated South Africa in the 3rd Test match at the beginning of this year, they finally got the much-needed momentum on their side. With that, they destroyed the Proteas in both the limited overs series, as they won the ODI series 5-1 and T20I series 2-1.

Similarly, Joe Root’s two consecutive tons in the final two ODIs sealed the series for the hosts and ensured that the momentum was with the hosts ahead of the long-awaited Test series. Though England fought hard for the victory in the first Test, they crushed the visitors in the second game. As a result, England will travel to Trent Bridge for the 3rd Test with the momentum entirely resting on their side.

