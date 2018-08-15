Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat India in the 3rd Test

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.17K   //    15 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST

Eng
England will look to seal the series at Trent Bridge

The five-match Test series between England and India was supposed to be the most evenly contested series in the recent times. England are always a tough team to beat in their home conditions. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s men entered the series as the no.1 ranked Test nation.

As expected, the first Test match at Edgbaston lived up to the hypes. Both teams fought hard until the end, as England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The first game was supposed to be the blueprint for the rest of the series. 

However, the hosts thrashed the visitors in the second game at Lord’s. Indian batsmen meekly surrendered to James Anderson & Co. With England leading the series 2-0, the series-deciding third game will begin on Saturday. 

Ahead of this crucial fixture, let us look at three reasons why England will defeat India at Trent Bridge.

#3 Momentum

Enter captio
England carried their momentum from the ODI series

‘Momentum’ is a common term that will be uttered by all the captains before the start of any series. Irrespective of the format, momentum always plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of the game. In particular, this golden word ‘momentum’ is very crucial in long tours like the Ashes, India's tour of South Africa 2017-18, as well as this current tour of England.

When India finally found their perfect combination and defeated South Africa in the 3rd Test match at the beginning of this year, they finally got the much-needed momentum on their side. With that, they destroyed the Proteas in both the limited overs series, as they won the ODI series 5-1 and T20I series 2-1.

Similarly, Joe Root’s two consecutive tons in the final two ODIs sealed the series for the hosts and ensured that the momentum was with the hosts ahead of the long-awaited Test series. Though England fought hard for the victory in the first Test, they crushed the visitors in the second game. As a result, England will travel to Trent Bridge for the 3rd Test with the momentum entirely resting on their side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ben Stokes Virat Kohli
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
5 reasons why India will defeat England in the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England annihilate India in the...
RELATED STORY
Specsavers' second England-India Test, 2018: Five Reasons...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the 3rd...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Test Series seems out of grasp as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us