Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay England in the T20I series

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.09K   //    02 Jul 2018, 19:33 IST

CRICKET-IRL-IND-T20
Enter caption

The Indian team will start the England tour with a three-match T20I series starting from 3rd July 2018 inManchester. It is going to be an enthralling encounter between two young and exciting teams.

Having handsomely beaten the minnows Ireland in the two-match T20 series, the Indian players will carry their form into the T20Is against England and try to dominate the home side with the talented players that they possess in their squad. The Indian team will aim for nothing short of a series victory in the T20Is.

England, on the other hand, resoundingly beat Australia in the ODI and T20I series. Their batsmen dominated the Australian bowlers to such an extent that England posted the highest ODI total of 481. Hence, the English batting line-up will try its best to destroy India's bowling and unsettle them.

Virat Kohli and his boys have perhaps the best chance to beat England in their own backyard in the T20I series. Let us have a look at the 3 reasons as to why India will outplay England in the T20I series.

#3 Having a talented and destructive all-rounder in their side


Image result for hardik pandya against ireland

India have the services of a talented all-rounder, capable of winning matches single-handedly with the bat, bowl and excellent fielding skills. Having played a scintillating knock of 32 runs from 9 balls in the death overs against Ireland, Hardik Pandya will look to carry his batting form against England in the 3 T20Is.

In the previous English tours, India lacked a quality all-rounder who would play the role of balancing the side and giving the extra option with the ball or bat to the Indian skipper. Fortunately for India, England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a hamstring injury.

Pandya's ability to hit the ball out of the park during death overs and his ability to bowl 2-3 overs in T20Is will come in handy for India against England. He will be a fine asset for India in English conditions.



Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English batsmen India need to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us