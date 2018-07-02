England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay England in the T20I series

Ameya Vaidya

The Indian team will start the England tour with a three-match T20I series starting from 3rd July 2018 inManchester. It is going to be an enthralling encounter between two young and exciting teams.

Having handsomely beaten the minnows Ireland in the two-match T20 series, the Indian players will carry their form into the T20Is against England and try to dominate the home side with the talented players that they possess in their squad. The Indian team will aim for nothing short of a series victory in the T20Is.

England, on the other hand, resoundingly beat Australia in the ODI and T20I series. Their batsmen dominated the Australian bowlers to such an extent that England posted the highest ODI total of 481. Hence, the English batting line-up will try its best to destroy India's bowling and unsettle them.

Virat Kohli and his boys have perhaps the best chance to beat England in their own backyard in the T20I series. Let us have a look at the 3 reasons as to why India will outplay England in the T20I series.

#3 Having a talented and destructive all-rounder in their side

India have the services of a talented all-rounder, capable of winning matches single-handedly with the bat, bowl and excellent fielding skills. Having played a scintillating knock of 32 runs from 9 balls in the death overs against Ireland, Hardik Pandya will look to carry his batting form against England in the 3 T20Is.

In the previous English tours, India lacked a quality all-rounder who would play the role of balancing the side and giving the extra option with the ball or bat to the Indian skipper. Fortunately for India, England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a hamstring injury.

Pandya's ability to hit the ball out of the park during death overs and his ability to bowl 2-3 overs in T20Is will come in handy for India against England. He will be a fine asset for India in English conditions.