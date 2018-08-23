England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India won the 3rd Test match

The Indian players provided a fabulous display with both the bat and the bowl in the third Test to keep the series alive and wide open for both the teams. They comprehensively beat England by 203 runs. In this match, the conditions played to India's advantage.

The Indian batsmen played quite responsibly, left the ball quite well and didn't give away their wickets by playing rash shots. The bowlers too bowled full length and made the ball swing rather than hitting the deck hard. Hardik Pandya, especially bowled extremely well to get his first 5-wicket haul in his Test career.

Butler who scored a brilliant 106 and Stokes who provided support to him with 62 runs on board put up a valiant effort and hence made the Indian team grind for their victory. Hence, India stayed alive in the series with a win at Nottingham today.

Let us look at the 3 reasons why India won the 3rd Test match.

#3 Favourable Conditions

India predominantly batted when the sun was shining brightly in the 3rd Test at Nottingham. Hence, without the overcast conditions, the ball didn't swing as much as the English bowlers would have liked and the Indian batsmen on a relatively good pitch for batting scored 329 and 352 runs in their two innings.

On the other hand, the English batsmen mostly batted under overcast conditions and were bundled out by the strong Indian pace attack for just 161 and 317 runs in their two innings. This was the exact opposite of what happened at Lords where the Indian batsmen were out-classed by James Anderson who took 9 wickets in the match and English batsmen batted in the broad sunshine in their respective innings.

Hence, England got the taste of their own medicine in the 3rd Test.

