England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: Player ratings

The England Cricket Team clinched the third match of the ODI series with a thumping eight-wicket victory over India at Headingley on Tuesday (July 17). It was an imperative effort from the hosts, who did everything right on the day.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl upfront. The Indians fell short with the bat, putting up a below-par total of 256-8 after the first innings. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root displayed immense class and pedigree in the chase, building an unbeaten stand of 186 runs for the third wicket.

The hosts have thus clinched the fifty-over series over India with a 2-1 margin. Let us take a look at individual player ratings for the third ODI:

Player Ratings: England

Morgan and Root exuded class in the second innings of the game

James Vince: 4/10

The 27-year-old came into the English side as a replacement for the injured Jason Roy and played a decent knock of 27 runs at the top of the innings. He stitched a thumping partnership of 43 runs with Jonny Bairstow for the first wicket, setting the tone for a comfortable chase by the hosts.

Jonny Bairstow: 6/10

The right-handed batsman slammed the daylights out of the ball in the initial overs of the chase, peppering the Indian bowling attack with his swashbuckling batting. He played a cameo of 30 off 13 deliveries before falling to Shardul Thakur in the 10th over of the innings.

Joe Root: 9.5/10

The right-handed batsman is back in form and has made a statement with two back-to-back centuries in the series. He reached the three-figure mark off the last delivery of the match, becoming the first English batsman to score 13 centuries in the ODI format of the game.

Eoin Morgan: 10/10

The English skipper had a flawless day in the office in the third ODI. He won the toss, made the right decision, used his bowlers smartly, and batted beautifully to score an impeccable half-century on the day. He remained unbeaten at 88 off 108 deliveries, smashing nine fours and one six in this brilliant effort with the bat.

Ben Stokes: 3/10

The English all-rounder had a forgettable outing in the third ODI, as he was taken apart by the Indian batsman in first and last overs of his effort. In his quota of six overs, he gave away 43 runs and remained wicketless on the day.

Jos Buttler: 5/10

The right-hander did not have much to do on the day but was guilty of dropping a catch behind the wickets in the first innings.

Moeen Ali: 7/10

Both the English spinners put up inspired performances on the day, bowling with precision and persistence to trouble the star-studded Indian batting order. While Moeen Ali took a secondary role to Adil Rashid in the first innings, he maintained consistent pressure from one end. He could not scalp a wicket on the day, but impressed with his disciplined bowling in the game.

Adil Rashid: 10/10

The leg-spinner was adjudged the Man of the Match on the day, and rightly so. He bowled the ball of the series to dismiss Kohli in the first innings. He picked up a total of three wickets in his quota of ten overs, running through the Indian batting line-up with his sensational effort.

David Willey: 9/10

The seamer scalped three dismissals on the day and bowled brilliantly in the opening overs of the game. He took the crucial wicket of MS Dhoni in the 46th over of the first innings, thereby denying India a strong finish with the bat.

Liam Plunkett: 3/10

The 33-year-old could not replicate the effort of his seam-bowling colleagues in the third ODI, as he was slammed for 41 runs in the five overs that he bowled in the first innings. He was the most expensive English bowler on the day.

Mark Wood: 8/10

The seamer was exceptional on the day, terrorizing the Indian batting unit with his precision with the ball. He picked up one wicket and gave away just 30 runs in his quota of ten overs. The right-arm pacer bowled a top-notch maiden to Rohit Sharma in the opening over of the game.

