Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Hits and Misses

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
734   //    09 Jul 2018, 09:17 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

The third and final T20I of the series saw India and England battle it out in the decider. After winning the toss Virat Kohli decided to chase. The surprise at the toss was Kuldeep Yadav not being selected in the side.

England openers started the juggernaut from the very first over taking full advantage of India’s inexperienced bowling line up. The openers laid up a solid foundation but England’s middle order again couldn’t capitalize to their full potential. They gave India a competitive total of 199 to chase. Hardik Pandya was the pick amongst the bowlers as he took 4 wickets giving away 38 runs.

It was then a Rohit Sharma special in the second innings as he scored a magnificent ton, not giving England even a sniff at victory. It was Hardik again in the second innings who came and played a match-winning cameo and took India home with 8 balls to spare.

With this victory, India won the 3 match series 2-1 thus having a perfect start to their English summer.

Among all the celebrations, let us have a look at some hits and misses from the game.

#1 Hit: Jason Roy

Image result for jason roy t20

England’s dynamic opener, Jason Roy, after missing out in the first 2 matches, came to the party in the series decider as he smashed 67 runs off just 31 balls. He clobbered 4 fours and 7 maximums scoring the joint second fastest half-century for England in T20Is.

Roy found the middle of the bat from the get go and put pressure on every Indian bowler. His innings came to an end with a soft dismissal when he tried guiding a slower ball down to the third man, gloving it to the keeper.

Jason Roy’s blitz at the top of the order gave England the foundation for a good first innings score and thus he was definitely a hit in this match.

Page 1 of 6 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3rd T20I Preview and Probable...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's exceptional death bowling...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: T20I series Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3rd T20I Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us