England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Hits and Misses

The third and final T20I of the series saw India and England battle it out in the decider. After winning the toss Virat Kohli decided to chase. The surprise at the toss was Kuldeep Yadav not being selected in the side.

England openers started the juggernaut from the very first over taking full advantage of India’s inexperienced bowling line up. The openers laid up a solid foundation but England’s middle order again couldn’t capitalize to their full potential. They gave India a competitive total of 199 to chase. Hardik Pandya was the pick amongst the bowlers as he took 4 wickets giving away 38 runs.

It was then a Rohit Sharma special in the second innings as he scored a magnificent ton, not giving England even a sniff at victory. It was Hardik again in the second innings who came and played a match-winning cameo and took India home with 8 balls to spare.

With this victory, India won the 3 match series 2-1 thus having a perfect start to their English summer.

Among all the celebrations, let us have a look at some hits and misses from the game.

#1 Hit: Jason Roy

England’s dynamic opener, Jason Roy, after missing out in the first 2 matches, came to the party in the series decider as he smashed 67 runs off just 31 balls. He clobbered 4 fours and 7 maximums scoring the joint second fastest half-century for England in T20Is.

Roy found the middle of the bat from the get go and put pressure on every Indian bowler. His innings came to an end with a soft dismissal when he tried guiding a slower ball down to the third man, gloving it to the keeper.

Jason Roy’s blitz at the top of the order gave England the foundation for a good first innings score and thus he was definitely a hit in this match.