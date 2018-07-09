Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Player Ratings for both the sides

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    09 Jul 2018, 14:44 IST

Rohit Sharma scored a breezy century to help India win the T20 series against England.

With the series tied 1-1, the Indian team took on England at Bristol with an aim of winning its maiden T20I series in England.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field, but the Indian skipper's decision backfired as the English batsmen targeted the Indian bowlers from the word go and scored 103 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in just 9 overs.

However, the Indian bowlers fought back and conceded just 95 runs in next 11 overs to restrict English team to 198/9 in their allotted 20 overs, when at one stage it looked like the hosts would score around 220.

Chasing a huge target of 199, the Indian team lost Shikhar Dhawan cheaply, but Rohit Sharma stood tall and scored his 3rd T20 international hundred, and along with small contributions from KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya that helped India chase down the target of 199 in just 18.4 overs, thereby helping India win its maiden T20I series in England.

With the match done and dusted, let us take a look at how players from both the sides fared in this high scoring encounter:

England

E
9Jason Roy's 67 runs knock went in vain.

Jason Roy- 9.5/10

Jason Roy finally converted his good start in the series and smashed India bowlers all around the park by scoring 67 runs off just 31 balls which included 4 fours and 7 huge sixes. However, Jason Roy's knock went in vain as English bowlers failed to defend the target of 198.

Jos Butler- 7/10

The English wicketkeeper got off to a good start, but failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed in the 8th over by Siddarth Kaul for 34 runs of 21 balls.

Alex Hales- 6/10

As has been the case in the whole series, Alex Hales struggled with his timing but somehow hung on and scored 30 runs off 24 balls before being one of the four victims of Hardik Pandya.

Eoin Morgan- 1/10

The English skipper had a horrible T20 series with the bat, and his struggle continued even in the final match as he was dismissed for just 6 runs by Hardik Pandya.

Ben Stokes- 6/10

The English all-rounder returned from an injury by replacing premier English batsman Joe Root, but could not contribute much, as he came into bat in the last few overs and scored a 14 runs off 10 balls before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 18th over. Also, Ben Stokes was the most economical English bowler in the match as he conceded just 11 runs in 2 overs.

Johny Bairstow- 7/10

Johny Bairstow played the role of a finisher to perfection and scored a quickfire 25 runs off just 14 balls and hit 2 fours and 2 sixes, before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 18th over.

David Willey- 1/10

The English pacer had a horrible game as he was dismissed for just 1 run by Umesh Yadav and was clobbered for 37 runs by Indian batsmen in his 3 overs.

Chris Jordan- 4/10

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive spell of 3.4-0-40-1, but Jordan's main contribution of the match was the spectacular catches he took to dismiss the dangerous duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Liam Plunkett- 4/10

The experienced English pacer was dismissed for 9 runs of just 4 balls and bowled an expensive spell of 3-0-42-0.

Adil Rashid- 5/10

Adil was the best English bowler in the match, as the leg-spinner conceded just 32 runs in his 4 overs on a flat track.

Jake Ball- 3/10

Just like all the other English bowlers, Jake Ball did not have a good as he conceded 39 runs in his 3 overs and picked up the wicket of KL Rahul.






