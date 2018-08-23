Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 reasons why England lost the game

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    23 Aug 2018, 02:22 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England lost the game by a margin of 203 runs

After two successive victories over India, the hosts registered their first defeat in the 3rd Test of the 5-match series.

Perhaps, England's decision of opting to bowl first, along with their inability to strike hard against a stronger Indian team led to their defeat.

Let us have a look at the four reasons which led to England's defeat against India in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

#4 Weak opening partnership

England v Pakistan: 2nd Test - Day One
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings didn't contribute much to the team's total

England relied on the services of their opening duo of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to help them get off to a decent start.

Unfortunately, both the openers failed to make it big during the second and the fourth innings, and as a result, the entire pressure came onto the remaining batsmen to somehow ensure the scoreboard ticking.

Cook and Jennings scored a total of 36 and 33 respectively which didn't contribute much to the team's total.

#3 Ollie Pope's inclusion didn't bring any fruitful result for the Englishmen

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ollie Pope will have to level up his performance

The 20-year-old who came in at No. 4 in both the innings of the game, delivered a feeble performance in the middle. With scores of 10 and 16 during the second and fourth innings, his selection into the fourth Test now remains a big question.

Chances are that he might lose out his place to Sam Curran who had to sit out despite contributing to the team's victory in the first and second Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's respectively.

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
