England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: How did Virat Kohli's men fare?

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
56   //    22 Aug 2018, 18:34 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
India played exceptionally well in the 3rd Test

India finally managed to avenge their innings and 159-run defeat that they had suffered at the hands of Englishmen in the 2nd Test at the Mecca of cricket. They exhibited some top-class cricket in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham to take the tally to 2-1 in the 5-match contests.

While India's loss in the riveting game at Edgbaston did squander their chance for a highly anticipated lead, they still have a couple of games left with them which could turn the series in their favor if everything falls at the correct place.

So, let's have a look at the player ratings of the Indian team following their humongous victory over the hosts at Trent Bridge.

Shikhar Dhawan: 6/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander couldn't convert his decent starts to a century or fifty totals but scored the crucial runs for team India in the 1st and the 3rd innings by notching up 35 and 44 amidst the English conditions, that too against the likes of Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

He has assured the Indian skipper about his ability to take on the Englishmen and is a sure entrant into India's playing XI for the 4th Test.

KL Rahul: 6/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
KL Rahul

All is not well with the 26-year-old Karnata lad at the moment. He hasn't been at his best since the start of the series. In fact, he couldn't get past the 50-run mark in this game as well, as he ended up with 23 and 36 in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively.

But, his performances in the slip cordons where he ended up taking 7 catches would surely help the captain in thinking about his selection for the remaining matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 7/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Cheteshwar Pujara

If Pujara hadn't stayed in the middle with his Typical test knock of 72 in 208 deliveries in India's 2nd innings, the outcome that we know would have been slightly different. The 30-year-old delivered a masterclass in laying the foundation behind India's victory in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Virat Kohli: 10/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Virat Kohli

The captain was yet again the leading run scorer for the visitors against an opposition that had players of the likes of Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson. With scores of 97 and 103, Kohli has now slammed the critics who questioned his ability to play mammoth innings in the overcast conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane: 7/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane delivered one ripper of innings in the 1st innings of India's play to help them put a total of 500+ runs in the much-anticipated contest. His knock of 81 in 131 deliveries also played a crucial role in solidifying his position in the playing XI for the remaining contests.

Rishabh Pant: 6/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Rishabh Pant

The debutant couldn't contribute much with the bat, as he crumbled on scores of 24 and 1, but exhibited a terrific piece of cricket with his wicketkeeping prowess. He was instrumental behind 7 dismissals which is indeed a terrific feat to achieve in the first match itself. Pant will surely be part of the playing XI for the upcoming games.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 3/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ravichandran Ashwin

A nagging hip problem minimized Ashwin's impact on the game. The spinner could pick only a solitary wicket to his name that too in the 4th innings of the game. Also, he faltered to deliver any noteworthy performance with the bat in the riveting contest.

Hardik Pandya: 7/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Hardik Pandya

Pandya delivered his career-best bowling performance in the 2nd innings of the game to decimate the English unit. With a five-wicket haul at an expense of 28 runs with the ball and a crucial 52 in as many deliveries, Pandya ensured that India pranced towards a major victory.

Mohammed Shami: 5/10

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Three
Mohammad Shami

Shami couldn't create any major dents in the English batting lineup. He picked a wicket in each innings to safeguard his place in the playing XI. His bowling was disciplined throughout the majority of the game.

Ishant Sharma: 6/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ishant Sharma

The Delhi lad might not have picked many wickets to his name, but, he did manage to maintain a good line and length throughout the game which kept the pressure maintained onto the England unit. His variations with his deliveries helped India in keeping the hosts on their back foot.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Jasprit Bumrah

The 24-year-old tore apart the English batsmen in the 4th innings of the game and registered another 5-wicket haul to his name. His comeback into the playing XI following an injury came as a boon for Kohli's men.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Player ratings Leisure Reading
V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
