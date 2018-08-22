Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018 3rd test: Performance ratings for each player

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
810   //    22 Aug 2018, 17:24 IST

Ent
India looked the better side

The Test series looked dead and buried for India after twin defeats at the hands of the English in the first two matches of the tour that is currently underway. It seemed that the old demons of past had returned and another embarrassing overseas defeat was looming large.

But the way the team has bounced back is encouraging not just for the rest of the series but also the future overseas essays. India, right from the moment they lost the toss and inserted by Joe Root to bat first on what looked like a dry wicket which assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers looked the better team. Their openers gave them a good start, skipper Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane had an outstanding partnership that made sure they cross 300 for the first time in the series and the bowlers, spearheaded by Hardik Pandya gave England taste of their own medicine by taking a fifer as they were bowled out for 161 in the first innings with only positive coming out was Jos Buttler's counter attack.

India began their 2nd innings with a lead of 168 runs. The openers for the 2nd time in the match had a 50 run partnership. Virat continued his good form scoring his 23rd test century in the process after missing out on a century in the first essay while Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable runs. This helped India setting a 4th innings target of 521 for England. The bowlers began in a disciplined fashion much like the first innings with England's top order failing again. The pair of Ben Stokes & Jos Buttler looked assured in the crease stitching a 169 run partnership for the 5th wicket with the latter scoring his maiden Test century. Then after a frustrating wicketless 2nd session, Jasprit Bumrah made inroads into England's lower middle order claiming his 2nd five-wicket haul in the process. India won the match by 203 runs and now trail the series 2-1

Therefore, let's look at how each of the players fared during the game:







1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Player ratings Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Most runs in India vs England Tests
Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018 2nd Test : Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us