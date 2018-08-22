England vs India 2018 3rd test: Performance ratings for each player

India looked the better side

The Test series looked dead and buried for India after twin defeats at the hands of the English in the first two matches of the tour that is currently underway. It seemed that the old demons of past had returned and another embarrassing overseas defeat was looming large.

But the way the team has bounced back is encouraging not just for the rest of the series but also the future overseas essays. India, right from the moment they lost the toss and inserted by Joe Root to bat first on what looked like a dry wicket which assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers looked the better team. Their openers gave them a good start, skipper Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane had an outstanding partnership that made sure they cross 300 for the first time in the series and the bowlers, spearheaded by Hardik Pandya gave England taste of their own medicine by taking a fifer as they were bowled out for 161 in the first innings with only positive coming out was Jos Buttler's counter attack.

India began their 2nd innings with a lead of 168 runs. The openers for the 2nd time in the match had a 50 run partnership. Virat continued his good form scoring his 23rd test century in the process after missing out on a century in the first essay while Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable runs. This helped India setting a 4th innings target of 521 for England. The bowlers began in a disciplined fashion much like the first innings with England's top order failing again. The pair of Ben Stokes & Jos Buttler looked assured in the crease stitching a 169 run partnership for the 5th wicket with the latter scoring his maiden Test century. Then after a frustrating wicketless 2nd session, Jasprit Bumrah made inroads into England's lower middle order claiming his 2nd five-wicket haul in the process. India won the match by 203 runs and now trail the series 2-1

Therefore, let's look at how each of the players fared during the game:

