4 players who will be crucial for India's success against England in the ODI series

Ameya Vaidya ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 10:46 IST

India play against England in a 3-match ODI series starting on July 12, 2018. Having developed a talented squad which is capable of beating any big side in their own backyard, the current Indian side is strong in all three departments i.e. batting, bowling, and fielding.

Having beaten the South African side at their home in the ODI series by 5-1 this year, the Indian team will have the confidence and the belief that they can beat England at their own home. England too have a formidable line-up and are extremely good. They have all the ingredients which a good batting side should have. Further, their pace attack is also fully capable of ruffling the feathers of the Indian batsmen.

Probably the two favorite sides to win the 2019 World Cup in England, it will be an interesting and entertaining contest between these two sides. Let us look at 4 Indian players whose performances could help India win the ODI series in England.

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is a hard-working and dedicated bowler who is deadly, accurate and a miser. He is a leg-break bowler and has a googly as his variation which doesn't turn that much. Being an economical bowler, he is quite patient in his approach and hence makes the batsmen commit mistakes under pressure.

Having made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe on 11 June 2016, Chahal has picked up 43 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 21.83 in ODI's. His best bowling figures of 5/22 in ODIs were against South Africa at the Centurion.

The English batsmen will have to negotiate his bowling with a cool head and not do anything silly. They should try to rotate the strike and look for the odd boundary during his spell. Having got his best figures of 6/25 against England in T20s, the English batsmen will have to treat Chahal with caution.