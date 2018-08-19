Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 4 players who might be dropped from the squad for last two Tests

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
3.56K   //    19 Aug 2018, 17:38 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

A thin ray of light can defeat the deepest of darkness. Somewhat the story for India on Day 1 of the third Test. After being 2-0 down in the series, the performance on the opening day drew back a great sense of confidence in the Indian camp. However, the result at the end of the third Test will play a decisive role for selectors in fixing the squad for the remainder of the series. 

Current performances from the Indian team have opened up a lot of questions for the selectors to look into before finalizing the squad for the last two Tests. The opening combination and Karthik's form would be the hottest topics in the selectors' meeting.

Thus, some surprise selections for the last two Tests could be a story. Moreover, selectors are also expected to do some axing for the final two games.

Hence, let us look at four players who could be dropped for the remainder of the Test series:

#1 Murali Vijay

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Vijay has not looked his usual self

So far, the opening combination has been a matter of huge concern for the Indian team on this tour. Although Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have finally seemed to have found their rhythm, Murali Vijay's inefficacy remains the matter of discussion for the team management before selecting the squad for the last two Tests. 

Hence, with eminent young lads waiting in the wings for a Test call-up, it seems very unlikely that the veteran right-handed opener from Chennai will find a place in the squad for the final two Tests.

To be fair enough, Dhawan and Rahul have also struggled against the English bowling line-up. However, Vijay's case has been somewhat more severe than Dhawan and Rahul's. Vijay has been short on intent and as well as on confidence which is far from the case with Dhawan and Rahul.

Thus, with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal having played quite brilliantly for India A in the recent past, we might see some surprise additions in the squad for the last two Tests, particularly in the opening department. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Murali Vijay Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
3 Indian players who might be axed for the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
5 players who might be axed from the Indian side at the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
Two players India should drop for the third test against...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 3 Indians for whom this...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (29.2 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 2 | India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us