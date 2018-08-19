England vs India 2018: 4 players who might be dropped from the squad for last two Tests

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.56K // 19 Aug 2018, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

A thin ray of light can defeat the deepest of darkness. Somewhat the story for India on Day 1 of the third Test. After being 2-0 down in the series, the performance on the opening day drew back a great sense of confidence in the Indian camp. However, the result at the end of the third Test will play a decisive role for selectors in fixing the squad for the remainder of the series.

Current performances from the Indian team have opened up a lot of questions for the selectors to look into before finalizing the squad for the last two Tests. The opening combination and Karthik's form would be the hottest topics in the selectors' meeting.

Thus, some surprise selections for the last two Tests could be a story. Moreover, selectors are also expected to do some axing for the final two games.

Hence, let us look at four players who could be dropped for the remainder of the Test series:

#1 Murali Vijay

Vijay has not looked his usual self

So far, the opening combination has been a matter of huge concern for the Indian team on this tour. Although Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have finally seemed to have found their rhythm, Murali Vijay's inefficacy remains the matter of discussion for the team management before selecting the squad for the last two Tests.

Hence, with eminent young lads waiting in the wings for a Test call-up, it seems very unlikely that the veteran right-handed opener from Chennai will find a place in the squad for the final two Tests.

To be fair enough, Dhawan and Rahul have also struggled against the English bowling line-up. However, Vijay's case has been somewhat more severe than Dhawan and Rahul's. Vijay has been short on intent and as well as on confidence which is far from the case with Dhawan and Rahul.

Thus, with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal having played quite brilliantly for India A in the recent past, we might see some surprise additions in the squad for the last two Tests, particularly in the opening department.

1 / 4 NEXT