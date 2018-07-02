England vs India 2018: 4 records Indian players could break

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.78K // 02 Jul 2018, 16:18 IST

MS-DHONI

The Men in Blue begun the United Kingdom tour with a T20I series victory against Ireland. The visitors dominated the Ireland team in the T20I series as they won both the T20 International games.

But, the real challenge for the Indian team is when they take on England in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests. The last two tours of England were nothing less than nightmares, as far as the Test series were concerned.

In 2011, Andrew Strauss led-England team whitewashed Indian team in the four-match Test series. Three years later, England had destroyed the Indian team 3-1.

However, the things have changed in the last couple of years. While Australia and England have shown inconsistent form in the longest format of the game, the Indian team has been the most consistent side.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team have won nine out of their last ten Test series. On the other hand, England team lost the Ashes and the series in New Zealand before drawing the series against Pakistan at home recently.

As the Indian players have been in tremendous form, they will look to dominate the England team in this tour. But, before the start of the series everyone is looking forward to, let us take a look at four milestones the Indian players would be looking to achieve in England.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 100 ODI wickets

CRICKET-TRI-WIS-IND

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most improved bowlers in world cricket at the moment. While there was no doubt about his skill to move (swing) the ball in both ways, his pace was down. He would often be the high 120s or low 130s (km/h).

He is just 10 wickets away from 100 wickets in the One Day International format. Bhuvneshwar will look to achieve his personal milestone during the ODI series against England. He has taken 90 wickets in 86 ODI games.

The Indian team will play three ODI games against England and he will be eyeing to achieve the milestone. The English condition will suit his pace and swing and will be a key player for the Indian team.