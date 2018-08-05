England vs India 2018: 4 tactical changes India need to make for the second Test match

Kohli put forth a valiant effort in both the innings

After an unfortunate yet disappointing loss in the first Test match at Edgbaston, India sure has positives to take but at the same time a lot of work on their hands to be focused.

The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job and there is not much that India would like to change about that but it's the batting that has let India down against the mighty England.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was the only inspiration while batting and as much as it speaks about his greatness, it also showcases how the Delhi batsman lacked support from his teammates.

We take a look at some tactical changes that can help India do better at Lord's in the second Test match of the series.

#4 Shot selection

India's shot-selection was poor in the First Test match

Coming to England, India batsmen were wary of the fact that the conditions will not be the same as they are back at home.

The ball has been doing its magic off the track and it was quite evitable right from the first innings.

It was disappointing to witness that the Indian batsmen showed lack of patience and were dragged into shots they should have been defending well or at the least leaving it alone.

There is no denying that the English bowlers balled brilliantly but some of the shots by Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane were terrible which cost them their wickets.

What’s more saddening is that had one of them made better decisions while batting, Virat Kohli would have had the support he desperately needed.

The Indian batsmen need to work on their shot selections the most and probably work on the same lines Kohli did prior to the game.

Kohli looked like a player with a plan to tackle the England bowling irrespective of the conditions and that is something others should do better come the second Test.

